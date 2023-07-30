A massive recall has been issued for more than 50 frozen meat products sold in New York State. A New York-based company, Kingsland Food Processing Corp. of Maspeth, has issued the recall. A wide variety of types meat has been recalled by the company.

The meat and poultry products being recalled were not inspected by federal agents, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The recalled items, which total 54 varieties of meat products, were produced on dates ranging from November 1, 2022, through July 20, 2023. They have "best before" dates between 8/01/2023 and 4/20/2024. The products bear establishment numbers “EST. 48204” or “EST. P-48204.”

Wholesale customers in New York State, as well as New Jersey, Pennsylvania, California, Florida, and Texas received the products either directly or through wholesale distributors. The recall was issued after FSIS inspection personnel found various meat and poultry products being produced in rooms separate from the official premises. Because of this, the products were not inspected.

Here are all 54 products subject to the recall:

1 Chicken Paws

2 Mid Joint Wing (Chicken)

3 Chicken Skewer 6/Tray

4 Chicken Heart Skewer 6/Tray

5 Chicken Gizzard Skewer 6/Tray

6 Chicken Breast Meat Skewer 6/Tray

7 Chicken Paws

8 Chicken Paws

9 Hotpot Beef Roll

10 Honeycomb Tripe

11 Hotpot Slice Beef

12 Beef Skewer 6/Tray

13 Beef Tongue Sliced

14 Beef Tripe Sliced

15 Beef Tripe Shredded

16 Beef Scaled Tripe

17 Beef Tripe

18 Oxtail CleanCut

19 Beef Bone

20 Beef Rough Flank

21 Pork Leg Bone

22 Grand A Pork Spare Rib Sliced

23 Pork Belly Skewer 6/Tray

24 Berkshire Lacone (Pork)

25 Pork Jowl

26 Hot Pot Pork Belly Roll

27 Pork Belly Bone-In Skin-On

28 Pork Neck Bone

29 Pork Feet Cut Cube

30 Cut Pork Rib

31 Hotpot Slice Lamb

32 Hotpot Sliced Lamb Roll

33 Lamb Skewer 6/Tray

34 Skin On Goat Cube

35 Skinless Bone-in Lamb Flap Cube

36 Lamb Scald Tripe

37 Bone-In Lamb Shoulder Cube

38 Beef Chuck Rib Sliced

39 Chicken Paws Nail Off

40 Pork Kidney Sliced

41 Pork Liver

42 Skinless Mutton Cube

43 Pork Stomach

44 Lamb Leg Cube

45 Beef Tendon

46 Beef Omasum

47 Beef Omasum

48 Beef Center Femur Bone

49 Boneless Chicken Paw

50 Duck Tongue

51 Lamb Bone

52 Chicken Heart

53 Hotpot Pork Belly Sliced

54 Skinless Goat Cube

You can find product weight information here.

If you have any of these products in your freezer, they should not be consumed. Throw them away or return to the place of purchase.

