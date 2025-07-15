The summer heat has been blazing and it is a good old fashioned summer here in New York State. But as dry as it has been, what is the fire danger?

The summer is the best time for camping and working outside and just enjoying all that New York State has to offer. But this is the time of the year when we have to be extra cautious when we enjoy and outdoor fire.

As we see flooding in some areas of the country, what does Mother Nature have in store for The Empire State?

We all know that being reckless with a campfire could lead to a fire that gets out of control. However, a spark from a car or tools while working can also spark a massive fire.

As of the morning of July 15th, the current fire danger level for all of New York State is LOW.

The good news is that some cooler, moist air is moving through.

It has been surreal to see the wildfire that is ripping through the Grand Canyon this week! Some areas are still dealing with evacuations as the flames move through.

Be safe this summer and pay attention to the fire alerts from New York State and fingers crossed, we can avoid injuries and disasters.