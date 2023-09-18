You Can Get Married in 2024 at Buffalo Bills Stadium

You can get married AT the Buffalo Bills stadium!

They're booking for next year! It would be pretty cool, but dang it is pricey. Do you want to have some of the coolest wedding pictures in Western New York? Can you have a wedding at the Bills Stadium? You can get married ON THE FIELD at Highmark Stadium.

If you are getting married or know someone who is getting hitched, this would be a really cool option.

If you've gotten married before--this is quite the reasonable price compared to most venues--and if you want it to be a one-stop-shop for most of the big things you'll need, you can get it all at Highmark Stadium. You can even get a Billy Buffalo appearance at the wedding!

You're reception is one cost and your ceremony is another cost. You can get married in 2 different locations at Highmark Stadium:

1.) Within the seats of the 200 level = $1,500

2.) On the field = $10,000

If you get married in the seats. The stairs are your aisle, your wedding party would be lined up in the seats and the bride will walk down to the groom who is in the first row of the 200s section overlooking the field waiting for his bride. Pretty cool.

How many people can you have for your wedding at Highmark Stadium? Up to 150 people.

What is included with your wedding at Highmark Stadium?

Ceremony fee

intimate ceremony

field access for wedding party photos

tables

chairs & linen up to 150 people

Also included is two bar locations

specialty up-lighting

state-of-the art AV

customizable menus

complimentary parking

use of a bridal and groom suite and a personalized football for you and your spouse!

Click below to get more information!

