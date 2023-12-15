Weather Doesn’t Look Good for Sunday’s Cowboys/Bills Game

The Buffalo Bills' banged-up defense will face probably its toughest challenge of the entire 2023 regular season.

Buffalo hosts the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at 4:25 pm in Orchard Park.

The Cowboys are 10-3 and have the highest-scoring offense in the entire NFL. They still have a chance at the number one seed in the NFC playoff picture. Meanwhile, the Bills got a huge win over the Kansas City Chiefs this past Sunday and now sit at 7-6.

Buffalo likely needs to go 3-1 over the last four games to make the playoffs. If they win out, they will very surely been in the postseason, but that would require a big win over the Cowboys.

If you are going to this game at Highmark Stadium, make sure you bring the rain gear. It's going to be a wet one on Sunday.

The Weather Channel's Sunday forecast for Orchard Park calls for an 80 percent chance of rain, with rain getting gradually heavier as we head into the evening. There should be light rain by late morning, which could turn heavy towards the end of the game.

Winds will be gusting up to 25 mph as well, so this all may impact the passing game for both Josh Allen and Dak Prescott, who will be making his first trip to Orchard Park in his eight-year NFL career.

The Bills won't have safety Micah Hyde or edge rusher A.J. Epenesa for this game, as head coach Sean McDermott ruled both out on Friday morning. McDermott also added both could be I.R. candidates, especially Hyde with his neck stinger.

The Bills will have their hands full with the Cowboys passing attack, but Josh Allen could be the difference in a Bills win they could very much use.

