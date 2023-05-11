6 Jaw-Dropping Waterfalls To Visit This Summer In New York

Looking for something to do this summer? Check out some of these incredible waterfalls that are right here in New York State.

Planning out your summer this year? Looking for something to do that won't break the bank and put you into debt for the next couple of years? Plan a trip to visit some of these natural waterfalls.

Why do waterfalls make for a good day trip?

When planning summer trips, a lot of people forget about waterfalls. They plan trips to beaches, lakes, and waterparks, but forget that some of the natural sightseeing locations can make for incredible vacations too.

If you're looking for a tranquil escape to really relax and get away from your busy life, a waterfall could be right up your alley. There's just something about the sound of the water falling and the cool mist that comes off of them that can really take you away from stress. They really can be cool to watch for hours.

Many waterfalls require a hike to get to them. If you're looking for some healthy exercise, a walk to a waterfall can be really good for you. Bonus: If you have kids, it will definitely tire them out and get them off their screens for a couple hours.

The pictures! Looking for an incredible backdrop for pictures, or something to really spruce up your Instagram page? There are plenty of incredible shots from just one hike to a waterfall.

How many waterfalls are there in New York State?

Depending on which survey you read, they will tell you that there are anywhere between 2000 and 4000 waterfalls in New York State. Believe it or not, even though Niagara Falls is the most powerful and probably the most famous one, it's not the tallest. There's one that's taller than Niagara Falls that you should make the drive for.

Waterfalls trips as vacations

As far as vacations go, you could turn a trip into a couple of hours long or a full week. You could take a road trip on an afternoon and see one that you've never seen before, or plan a week-long camping trip near one. Heck, maybe even plan out a route and hit up as many of them as you can in one trip! It could be worth it just for the pictures!

6 Jaw Dropping Waterfalls To Visit This Summer In New York

