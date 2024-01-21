Buffalo Bills Fans Upset at What Travis Kelce Did in Orchard Park

The Buffalo Bills host the Kansas City Chiefs tonight. It's the AFC Divisional round and the third playoff meeting between the two teams since 2020. It's the seventh total meeting between the two teams since 2020.

This is the rivalry that NFL fans wanted since the playoff picture was taking shape after Thanksgiving. Now, they get it.

This will be the first road playoff game for Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the first game he has played in a packed Highmark Stadium. Every playoff game for this Chiefs team since 2018 has been at home.

Kickoff is 6:40 and we're now in pregame warmups for both teams. We already have something that the Chiefs did that Bills Mafis did not appreciate.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce walking to the field at Highmark Stadium screamed, "where else would you rather be!?"

The phrase has been adopted by Bills fans after legendary head coach Marv Levy coined the term during the Super Bowl teams of the early '90s.

This is something that Bills fans and players quickly got wind of. We will see if the Bills can take advantage of home field or if the Chiefs are able to block out the crowd noise in Orchard Park.

The Bills won't Gabe Davis on offense and some key players on defense: Christian Benford, Terrel Bernard and Taylor Rapp.

The good news is that Taron Johnson, Tyrel Dodson, Rasul Douglas and Sam Martin will all play. They all were dealing with injuries this week.

Whoever wind will travel to Baltimore to play the Ravens next Sunday in the AFC Championship game.

