There is a large giveaway that is available to those in Western New York who qualify.

This is a limited time offer and should be good news for some as we get some hot weather over the next few weeks.

But this offer, from New York State, is only for a limited time and you need to act quickly to get one.

The summer months are here and if you or your family need an air conditioner to stay cool, the Governor of New York State has some good news.

According to a post on X, there are some FREE appliances that are for some residents.

What Is FREE?

In her post, Governor Hochul said: "New Yorkers: You may be eligible for a free air conditioner! Summer is just around the corner, and our home energy assistance program can help you beat the heat and stay cool".

Although you need to qualify, this is an annual opportunity that New York State has been offering.

The hot weather starts to creep in this week and the sun, although filtered by wildfire smoke, will be blazing. For those who have little kids, respiratory issues or are older, this is a good chance to stay safe all summer.