Scary Story: Woman in Cheektowaga Kidnapped From Driveway

A very scary story everyone was talking about over the weekend serves as a warning. Luckily, Kelly is okay.

Kelly was out in downtown Buffalo on Friday night. She drove home at about 1:30 and when she got to her home in Cheektowaga, a man took her--he forced her into the backseat of his car. Kelly fought and tried scratching the man in order to get some DNA of his skin under her nails. She ended up getting ahold of his steering wheel where she was able to force the car to crash and get out of the car and run.

Take a look at Kelly's story below:

It was a scary story, but it certainly makes you think about how you would handle the situation? Are you prepared? Do you have a plan. Maybe you should get an apple watch in case you don't have your phone? Or find my friends app on your iPhone?

There was tons of support on social media over the weekend:

I wish I could hug you right now. I hate to say that I’m happy things ended up okay, because I’m sure you don’t feel okay, but please know I’m sending you nothing but love and healing energy

Another person on Instagram wrote:

omg Kelly I cannot even imagine, I am so sorry this happened to you. Sending you all the love & healing vibes during this time. You are amazing & so brave

Someone did bring up a great point, though:

What did the car crash into? With all the Ring doorbells around, this must be on everyone's cameras.

If you have any information, you can reach out to the Cheektowaga Police at (716) 686-3500.