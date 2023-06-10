One Of The Richest Zip Codes In America Is Here In New York

There are certain places in the United States where a bunch of wealth tends to gather. One of those places is here in New York State.

Where do the richest people in the world live? If you've ever asked that question it's probably because of one of two things. Either you wish you could live there too, or you want to stay as far away from that place as possible.

Either way, it's interesting that one of the richest zip code areas in the entire country is here in New York State, and it's not New York City.

Where is the richest zip code in the country?

For years now, Atherton, California in San Mateo county has ranked as the richest area code in the U.S. Their average household income is $539,944. That's about 7 times more than the average in the rest of the United States.

It's no surprise that most of the wealthiest zip codes are in California. According to Forbes, they hold 70% of the richest zip codes in the country.

New York City doesn't have one of the richest zip codes

One would expect with how much happens in New York City and the cost involved in living there, that they would have made the list. But they didn't. They didn't even make the top 20.

However, one of the suburbs of New York City made the top 3

You don't have to go too far down the list before you find a New York zip code though. According to this list, Sagaponack, New York, in Suffolk County came in at #3. They were only behind Atherton and Boston.

The median sale price of a home in Sagaponack is $5,000,000.

Think you'd like to move there?

