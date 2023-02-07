Ranch-Themed Dive Bar In Buffalo, New York Was A Hit [PHOTOS]

In Buffalo, blue cheese may reign supreme, but it looks like we can turn to ranch every now and again.

Did you know…

Over 1 billion “Buffalo wings” (for lack of a better term) are expected to be consumed during the big game. And since we’re the home of the most iconic chicken wing, we know that there’s only one right way to eat those wings: with blue cheese.

Hidden Valley Ranch held a first-of-its-kind pop-up in Buffalo, New York over the weekend. They called it the Hidden Valley Ranch Dive Bar, and it was held at Southern Tier Brewery on Scott St.

The idea may seem like a trigger, but tons of people came out to the pop-up bar this weekend as blue cheese and ranch lovers united to celebrate chicken wings together.

We broke the rules of blue cheese, broke a few tables, and enjoyed free wings at the Hidden Valley Ranch Dive Bar - the world’s first dive bar where blue cheese lovers in Buffalo fell for Hidden Valley Ranch.

It was packed, too. You can see some of the photos from the first ever, ranch dive bar in Buffalo, New York.

So many people came out this weekend for some free wings ahead of the Big Weekend, but wouldn’t it be nice to see them back at Southern Tier for the most anticipated game of the NFL season?

I don’t know about you, but I’d dive into a table and have some ranch if they came back for one more weekend!

