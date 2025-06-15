There is a potentially dangerous insect that is spreading across the country. Has it made it as far as New York yet?

Remember a couple of years ago when you couldn't go anywhere without hearing about "Murder Hornets?" It felt like they were everywhere. They were huge hornets, said to pack a dangerous punch in their sting. People were on the lookout for them. Now, we don't hear about them at all.

There is a new insect to be on the lookout for in New York

This year, the insect that is making the news is called the Asian Needle Ant. They're said to be spreading across the United States like crazy this year. It has a potentially deadly sting and is already being found in over a dozen states. If you are a person who is allergic to bee and ant stings already, you could be at risk with this Asian Needle Ant also. Its sting could put you in anaphylactic shock.

How can you identify this ant?

How will you know if the ants that you find are regular ants or this dangerous Asian Needle Ant? Unfortunately, it's not easy. The Forest Service through the USDA describes it as "small, shiny, dark brown to black, with the end of the antennae and the legs being a lighter orange-brown. Workers are about 0.2 inches in length."

However, they say that it looks a lot like most of the ants you see regularly.

Is this insect already in New York State?

While the ant comes from parts of Japan and Korea, it has been spotted here in the United States, too. It's actually been here since 1932. They haven't been an issue before now, but their population seems to be growing quickly.

According to Antmaps.org, they have been seen all up and down the Eastern coast of the United States, with sightings as far north as Connecticut, Massachusetts, and one close to the eastern border of New York.

They encourage people who think they may be having a systemic allergic reaction (anaphylaxis) from an Asian needle ant sting, to seek immediate medical attention.