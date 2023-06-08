Craziest Pictures of New York State’s Massive Smoke Filled Day

These pictures from New York State over the past 24 hours are insane. The smoke from wildfires in Canada has made its way into New York and completely filled areas with so much smog that it is keeping people inside.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has some guidelines on the Air Quality Index. The Air Quality Index measures the density of five pollutants including ground-level ozone, particulates, carbon monoxide, nitrogen dioxide, and sulfur dioxide.

What is the Air Quality Index numbers in New York State?

The rule of thumb is: anytime that the air quality score is over 100, that means that it is not good. The lower the Air Quality Index score, the better.

To put it into perspective yesterday in New York State here were some of the scores at different times:

New York City: between 118 - 334

Buffalo: 123

Saratoga: 156

Farmingville: 160

Erwin: 164

Windsor: 200+

North Elba: 9

Cheektowaga: 80

Beacon: 174

Brighton: 110

Rochester: 75

Queens: 190

White Plains: 166

De Witt: 158

Bronx: 186

Anything over 200 is considered unhealthy. Around 100 is moderate.

To put it into perspective, Philadelphia and other parts of Pennsylvania, are at an Air Quality Index of almost 450! That is insane!

How far are the wildfires from New York State?

The smoke has been traveling over 1,000 miles in some cases from Canada down to the United States of America.

There was so much smoke in New York from the wildfires that they canceled outside school activities for almost all of New York State. According to Bloomberg, there a ton of these wildfires that are simply out of control.

Crazy Pictures From Smoke Filled New York State