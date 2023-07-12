Pennsylvania State Police Deliver Message To Michael Burham

It's been 5 days since Michael Burham escaped from prison. Today, the Pennsylvania State Police have a message for him.

Who is Michael Burham?

Michael Burham is an inmate who has escaped the Warren County prison. He was originally wanted by the police in connection with the killing of a woman in Jamestown, New York, on May 11 and then for fleeing the area. He allegedly kidnapped an elderly couple and stole their SUV at gunpoint to make them drive him to South Carolina where he was finally caught.

How did he escape?

Burham was recently moved to Warren County Prison in Pennsylvania where he was being held on a $1 million bond on the kidnapping case.

While there, he was able to use some exercise equipment and some bedsheets that he had tied together to scale a wall in the yard and escape. He has been on the run ever since.

Pennsylvania State Police have a message for Burham

Burham now has multiple police agencies looking for him. Not only are the Pennsylvania State Police on the hunt, but also the New York State Police (he has family in Western New York), the United States Marshalls, and every local agency in the area.

They are not going to stop until they find their man. That is the message that was delivered in a press conference today.

The manhunt is sustainable. They are going to continue to dedicate resources to it. They are not going to walk away. It is only a matter of time before he is behind bars again.

What should you do if you see him?

If you should see Burham, police encourage you not to approach him. He is considered very dangerous. You should call 9-1-1 as soon as it is safe for you to do it.

