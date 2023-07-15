Check Out The Massive New Thruway Rest Stop Open Near Buffalo

It feels like forever since New York state announced they will give a major re-haul to their rest stops along the New York State Thruway. For active commuters, the closing and remodeling of the rest stops were a massive pain - especially when you find yourself hungry or when nature calls.

Rest assured, though - now that a few of the new rest stops are all done and open to the public, we can say after a peek inside that the wait is definitely worth it.

If you’re headed eastbound down the thruway this summer, you can pop in one of the latest rest stops to be remodeled - the Pembroke service area, located between exits 48A and 48.

Pembroke Rest Stop Now Open Near Buffalo, New York

Pembroke is the 10th rest stop on the New York State Thruway that has been fully renovated, one of 27 that will be completed by the end of 2024. It’s also the second finished rest stop in the Buffalo area after the westbound Clarence service area reopened in late June.

The new Pembroke rest stop is a massive 20,145 square feet, one of the biggest service areas on the thruway. Inside, you’ll find a Burger King, Popeye’s, and a Dunkin’ with a drive-thru. Panera Bread will be opening soon as well, and there’s also a large store carrying a variety of New York State products, and on-the-go snacks.

What You’ll Find Inside The New Thruway Rest Stops In New York State

All of the open service areas have free Wi-Fi, ATMs, E-ZPass On-the-go, a seasonal farmers market, public/family assist restrooms, and a gas station with diesel fuel. They also include Applegreen Market stores and a massive amount of Taste NY food and drink products from all around the state.

But the part that’s the most exciting about the new thruway rest stops has to be the new restaurants tucked inside and in the drive-thrus.

If you’re hitting the road to visit friends and family this summer using the New York State Thruway, you should definitely stop in one of the brand new service areas now open to the public.

