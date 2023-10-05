Car Buying About To Get Easier In New York?

If you've ever tried to buy or sell a used car, you know how frustrating it can be. But there's a company trying to make it easier for everyone.

When you buy a car, you have to have a title to go with it. But then when you sell that vehicle, you have to make sure the paper title gets transferred. That might change soon.

Chances are, if you've ever owned a car, you know about how frustrating it can be when a title gets held up. If you're buying from someone who either lost the title or is having to deal with a lien that has been put on it, you can't do anything to get that car on the road without it.

Paper Titles Might Go Away

But there's a company that is hoping to do away with paper titles altogether.

They're called Cario and they're hoping to change the way car ownership is transferred from one person to another with digital titles.

It makes sense, we have gone digital with just about everything else at this point. Our banking, our shopping, and even our entertainment with tickets to events are all done digitally. Why couldn't we have a way to store our vehicles' titles digitally?

It would be much more efficient, that's for sure

Certainly one of the biggest perks to a digital title is that it can be transferred within minutes. Just like when you're transferring tickets for a concert or a sporting event from one person to another, you could transfer a title. That means you could get paid faster if you are selling a car, or you would have the opportunity to get it on the road much faster if you're on the buying end.

Would you feel comfortable with a digital title from someone for something as expensive as a vehicle? It's one thing to transfer tickets for a couple hundred bucks. But if something went wrong with a vehicle, you could be out thousands!

What car would your WNY Town Be? Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Toy Town Car Show In East Aurora New York Gallery Credit: Clay Moden