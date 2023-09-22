This Venomous Spider Is Making Its Home In New York State

One of the best things about living in New York State is that while we have snakes and spiders, not many of them are venomous. But this one has been showing up more and more lately.

If you've ever traveled down south or out west, you know that you have to check in your shoes before you put them on and under toilet seats before you sit down. You never know what could be lurking inside. Luckily, that wasn't the case for a long time here in the northeast.

Say hello to your new neighbor - the Northern Black Widow

We've got someone moving in here in New York and they're not great. They're certainly not something that you'd like to find hanging out in your house.

While they're not quite as deadly as the western Black Widow, they still pack a punch in their bite.

What does the Northern Black Widow look like?

According to Rest Easy Pest Control, they look a lot like what you picture a normal black widow looks like. They're described as being jet black, with a glossy sheen, and feature the trademark red hourglass marking on their underside. But the hourglass itself isn't connected. Essentially it has a "broken hourglass."

The good news is that they aren't terribly aggressive and the bites aren't normally fatal. However, they do contain venom and could cause you problems.

Where will you find them?

They can be found here in New York under logs and rocks; in cracks and crevices; and in woodpiles, sheds, garages, or barns.

