New York State’s Stern Warning To Gun Owners For 2024

As we countdown the days and hours until the new year arrives, officials and law enforcement in New York State have a reminder and warning for gun owners. New York State has some of the most strict gun and handgun laws in the nation and one of them requires a renewal.

New Year, New Laws

As of January 1st, there will be a handful of new laws going in to place. Some of them you may not be aware of or pertain to you. While others may be a big relief. For example, there will be a minimum wage increase in the new year in The Empire State.

Time To Renew Your Permit?

But as part of the handgun laws and regulations, those who have a pistol permit are required to renew their registration with the state every few years as described and outlined by The New York State Police on X.

To help transition from the five-year recertification requirement to the new three-year requirement, anyone who had a concealed carry permit issued before September 1, 2020, will have until August 31, 2023, to recertify. In addition, those individuals who were issued a concealed carry permit or recertified after September 1, 2020, will not become due to recertify under the new law before August 31, 2023, and may therefore wait to recertify until the third year after permit issuance or their last recertification.

As we get in to the new year, it may be time for you to renew. You can also check your status of your permit online.

What Does Concealed Carry Mean?

There are a couple of permits that New York State grants to qualified applicants. The one that seems to get the most attention is the concealed carry. The term gets used very often but few really understand what it means or what it takes to have your application for concealed carry approved.

A “have and carry concealed” license is commonly referred to as a “concealed carry license,” which authorizes the license holder to carry a pistol or revolver on their person.

