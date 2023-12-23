This Is New York State’s Newest Dog Crush [VIDEO]

The baseball season may be months away here in New York State but that doesn't mean the training has to wait until spring. There is an adorable puppy that has caught the attention of and stolen the heart of dog lovers across The Empire State.

We are blessed in New York State to have a good deal of professional baseball teams. From the Single, Double and Triple A all the way to the Major League, New York has plenty to offer for baseball fans. But for some fans, it is the four legged teammates that get the most love.

The Rochester Red Wings have announced that they have a new member of the team. Introducing, BRUCE the Bat Dog!

While there is no official date or game set for Bruce's debut, the word is that Bruce is likely going to replace the Red Wings' last bat dog Milo, who passed away earlier this year.

Can you imagine how cute and fun it will be to see Bruce in action? The crowd has to yell BRUUUUUCE when he is at work. Bat dogs are a great new trend and many minor league teams are finding ways to get them involved in the game action.

The Buffalo Bisons will be hosting a special event this coming summer. The Savannah Bananas will be here for a few games. When the word got out about this, fans went crazy!

