New York State Plow Hits Road Rage Driver On The 90

CAUGHT ON TAPE: A plow truck crushed into a car that was trying to out drive the plow while trying to get on the 90 in New York State.

The incident happened right outside of Rochester when a plow was trying to get on the 90, tried to speed ahead of the plow. As you can imagine when you get into an accident with a plow, it's not the plow who is going to see any damage to the vehicle. Everyone in the incident is okay.

How does someone think this is okay?

Near Rochester, a car recently tried to outpace a snowplow—thankfully, there were no injuries. Remember, these powerful machines need space because collisions can be disastrous. #DontCrowdThePlow

Take a look at the video below that the New York State Department of Transportation put up on Facebook.

Thank you to all the men and women who get out of bed in the middle of the night to take care of us and make sure that all of our roads are taken care of so that we can travel safe on them!

According to the New York State Thruway website, there is quite a large fleet that do all the work when it comes to maintaining the roads. There are 260 large plow trucks, 11 tow plows and 142 smaller plows all in the fleet.

When they are plowing or salting, the trucks will only go 35 miles per hour.

Snow plows travel at about 35 miles per hour — which in many cases is slower than the posted speed limit — in order to ensure that salt being dispersed stays in the driving lanes and does not scatter off the roadways. The safest place for motorists is well behind the snow plows where the roadway is clear and salted", according to the NYS Thruway.