New York State Now Limits Size of Bonfires in Your Backyard

Officials in New York State have a law about how big your bonfire can be in your backyard. If you are getting ready to have a bonfire in your backyard this summer, you are going to have to check the limitations on the size.

Here are the limitations of fires in your backyard:

They must be less than 3 feet in height and 4 feet in length, width, or diameter

There are even limitations and rules on how big branches can be when making the fire, according to the New York State DEC website:

Branches 6 inches in diameter and 8 feet in length, including branches with attached leaves, are allowed to be burned on-site in towns with a total population of less than 20,000 residents

New York State says that these things you CANNOT BURN in a bonfire or cooking fire in New York State:

Solid waste

paint

pressure or chemically treated wood or composite

garbage

See the full list

Now, who is really going to catch you with a bonfire and measure the size of it and give you a ticket?

But, either way, that is the rule. In fact, right now, there is a burn ban in New York State. This time every year, there is a ban in place to prevent forest fires. The burning of brush is prohibited from March 16 through May 14 due to the increased risk of wildfires. Did you know that there is also a limitation on bonfires that New York State puts together? As you can imagine, some people get mad about the limitation, but there is no word on how strictly enforced it is by local police departments.