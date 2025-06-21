New York State Hunters Must File This Report In April

Hunters across New York State are dreaming of getting back into the woods this month as one of the most exciting and rewarding seasons is about to start.

New York State has so much to offer for those of us who love the outdoors! Aside from the politics that seem to get in the way of things, this state is pretty is a ideal place to live if you love to hunt and fish.

But if you plan to hunt or fish in New York State there are various laws and regulations that you should be aware of.

Hunting With Kids This Month

In the month of April, New York State allows for youth hunters to get back into the woods to hunt wild turkey. The Youth Season in New York State is only a couple of days long but if you have ever hunted for turkey with a kid, it is one of the best seasons in the woods of the entire year!

The Youth Season in New York State takes place April 25 and 26 this year.

If you have success in the woods and the kids you hunt with get a bird, you need to remember, or remind them, to report any bird that you harvest.

Report Within 7 Days

According to the New York DEC, "During both Spring and Fall seasons, you must report taking a turkey within 7 days, via the DECALS Online Harvest Reporting system or by calling 1-866-426-3778".

The same goes for any adult hunter who takes a turkey in the regular spring or fall hunting season.

There seems to be more turkeys this year than in previous years. The winter was pretty rough all across New York State, but the flocks that I have seen seem to be pretty big and healthy.

How Many Turkeys In New York State?

The most recent reports from the DEC indicated that there are nearly 200,000 turkeys in the state. That being said, I only hope to see at least one big gobbler when May finally gets here!

"Currently, there are approximately 180,000 turkeys. In addition, New York has sent almost 700 wild turkeys to the states of Vermont, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Delaware, and the Province of Ontario, helping to reestablish populations throughout the Northeast".