New York State Going to be Extremely Hot Rest of June

It is going to be very hot for the rest of the month in June here in New York State.

How hot is it going to be in New York State?

The temperatures are definitely going to be above average across some parts of New York State. The National Weather Service posted a couple of maps dictating what the temperatures will be for the next few days. There is a 70% chance that the temperatures are going to be above average in New York State this week, followed by about a 50% chance the next week.

New York State is also raising awareness for lightning safety. This week is Lightning Awareness Week. They have been getting the word out about what the do in a lightning storm and reminding people that there is nowhere safe to be outside while it is lightning outside.