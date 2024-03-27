New York State Warns of Eclipse Cell Phone Outages

The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is warning New York State residents of a cell phone outage during the Eclipse.

The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management has a few things they want New York State residents to know.

They are getting ready for the influx of people coming to the State, therefore they held a press conference and talked about how the power grid will be over used when visitors come to Western New York. Cell phones might not work on April 8th at times, but New York State officials remind everyone that 911 WILL WORK.

"In order to aid with congestion, Commissioner Jackie Bray of the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management says the state is sending out assets such as heavy tow trucks and help trucks from the Department of Transportation to help those driving in. Residents and travelers are encouraged to use 511NY for updates", according to Localsyr.com.

Gas Stations across the New York State Thruway and surrounding areas are topping off to make sure it can handle the influx of people

Campgrounds are 100% sold out for the night before the eclipse at all New York State Parks.

The New York State campgrounds are sold out 93% at capacity for Monday night. At that point the eclipse will be over.

New York State is reminding you that cell phones might be overloaded and might not work. But, it is important to note that 911 WILL ALWAYS WORK. The officials reminded (joked?) that being stuck in traffic is not a true emergency.

Take a look at the press conference below:

HERE IS EVERY CITY IN NEW YORK STATE LISTED WITH THE TIME THAT THE SOLAR ECLIPSE WILL START AND END

At least four states within the path of totality have urged residents to stock up on groceries before the eclipse. Some officials have already issued disaster declarations ahead of the event, and some schools have decided to close, citing student safety", according to Newsweek.