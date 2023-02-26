New Law Bans Any Child Under 16 From Using Social Media?

Should kids under 16 be banned from using all social media platforms? A new law would deny anyone under the age of 16 from using social media both on the computer and on the phone.

The new law would be called The Social Media Child Protection Act and it would make it illegal for social media platforms to allow access to people under the age of 16 years old. The social media platforms would then have to have an age verification process to use the platform.

In addition, here are a few other 'benefits' of the new law:

1.) gives the authority to the State to bring a civil action on behalf of its residents;

2.) gives parents a private right of action on behalf of their children;

3.) directs the FTC to prevent any social media platform from violating these regulations including implementing fines for violations.

The law is really picking up some steam within the government. You can see more on Congressman Chris Stewart's site.

Sixteen years old would put most New Yorkers in the grade levels of sophomore to seniors in high school. Should kids under 16 be banned from using all social media platforms? There have been some thoughts on how social media can effect kids that are constantly on sites--including body image issues, acceptance, and more. Social media hasn't been around long enough to see very long-term effects, but we can all agree that social media can be addicting. Maybe it is time to put a stop to young kids being on social media and on their phones altogether.