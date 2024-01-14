Two New York Cities Named Worst For Bed Bugs

Here’s a list you never want to be on: Worst Cities For Bed Bugs. Unfortunately, there are two cities in New York state that made the list for the worst places with bed bugs.

Nearly 1 in every 5 Americans has had a bed bug problem or has known someone who has, according to Amcan Bugstop Inc. While Ohio is considered the worst state for bed bugs, there are some cities that topped the list that were from other states.

Two of those cities were from New York state.

What Are Bed Bugs?

Bed bugs are parasitic insects that are known as micro predators. They feed on blood, usually at night, and their bites can cause some issues, including skin rashes, psychological effects, and allergic symptoms. These symptoms may take between minutes to days to become prevalent, and itchiness is usually a secondary effect.

What Are The Worst Cities In New York State?

Orkin, the pest control service, puts together a list of the Top 50 Bed Bug Destinations in the United States.

Ranking #29 was Buffalo, New York, and the other city in New York ranked as the overall second worst city for bed bugs….#2 was New York City.

How Do You Know It’s Bed Bugs?

There are a few signs you can look for to determine whether or not you may have bed bugs. Those signs are:

Small, itchy bites on arms or shoulders

Blood spots on your sheets

Black dots, about the size of a “.”

A sweety, musty odor around your bed

Seeing bed bugs

You can see the full list of worst cities for bed bugs below.

