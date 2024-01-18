Where Can You Find The New Stanley Tumblers In New York?

People have been going crazy for these Stanley Tumblers. Around Christmas, they couldn't keep them on the shelves. Now, there's a new line out.

People are going crazy over these cups

Have you seen the craziness around Stanley Tumblers these days? It's crazy. They're definitely the new hot item on shelves if you can find them there. Many people just go around from store to store buying them up to sell online on sites like Ebay for an enormous mark up. They can be found for anywhere from $120 to $150 and up in some cases.

There's a new Stanley collection in stores now

If you are one of the many who were hoping to get your hands on one of the Stanley Cups that they were offering in Target stores last month, but couldn't get a hold of one, there's good news. There's a new line that they're releasing and this time it's 5 new pastel colors. It's called their "Clean Slate Collection." They feature light blue, light green, light pink and two mixed watercolor cups.

Where can you get them?

The bad news is that Stanley released them on their website and guess what. They sold out there almost immediately.

The good news is, you're not going to have to wait in a long line or fight some deranged person for the last one on the shelf. For now, the only place you have to go to ge them is online. You can actually get them on Dick's Sporting Goods website.

They come in both 40 oz. tumblers and 30 oz tumblers. But don't wait. They're already going quickly and will probably sell out soon!

