Have You Seen These New Lights On The New York State Thruway?

The busy Holiday travel season is here and perhaps you have taken a road trip or plan on taking one soon. All across New York State, there are new lights on patrol cars that are literally popping up.

This has been a tough week on the roads in New York State and along the New York State Thruway as patrols have been responding to multiple accidents. One accident involved two tractor trailers and killed one person. The weather has made it dangerous for driving in some locations and that means extra danger for emergency responders.

If you drive the New York State Thruway often, you may have seen the new "pop up" lights that are on patrol cars that the New York State Troopers use. These are genius as you can clearly see them much farther away and it gives you plenty of time to move over and slow down.

These vertical lights are now being used more often and were tested originally in 2019.

The New York State Police has modified the light bars on top of their police cruisers to make emergency vehicles more noticeable. WHEC reports the new light bars sit both horizontally and vertically atop police vehicles.

5 Vehicles That Don't Belong On The Roads In A Snowstorm Gallery Credit: Clay Moden