They've done the math to find out when it is, and now we know that the most depressing day in New York is coming very soon.

They have a name for the most depressing day of the year

In retail, they have a huge day where stores all over the place hold big sales to get them out of the red and into the black before the end of the year. They call it "Black Friday." In football, there's a day after the regular season is over when many teams will fire their head coach. They call that day "Black Monday."

When a day can statistically be proven to be the most depressing day of the year, they call it "Blue Monday." It's a real thing, and it's coming up soon.

When is "Blue Monday?"

Blue Monday is always the third Monday in January. They call it that for a combination of reasons. The weather is one of the biggest factors. On average, January holds the coldest days of the year. It has the days with the most cloud cover, and in general is the gloomiest month.

It's also the comedown from the holidays. We go from a season of happiness and cheer with lights and presents to gloomy weather and we have to wait 11 more months until we get it again. Plus all the bills from that holiday are now starting to roll in.

At this point, a lot of people realize they aren't going to be able to keep those New Year's resolutions that they thought were going to change their lives too. So that can be depressing.

What can you do to avoid being depressed on Blue Monday?

Now that we know that day is coming, we can do something to avoid it. We can't stop it from coming, but we can do something to make it less depressing. Plan a night out with friends. Go out to a nice dinner. Get some exercise and lower your cortisol levels. Call off of work and just do something fun. Heck, if you can afford it, plan a quick vacation to go somewhere a lot less gloomy! \

