The Old Farmer's Almanac is calling for a warmer and wetter summer for much of New York State, and those conditions are perfect for the return of the World's Deadliest creature.

Massive Amounts Of Mosquitoes Possible This Summer In New York

With warmer and wetter conditions for parts of New York, there could be an increase in the amount of mosquitoes across the state. Mosquitos are the deadliest creatures on Earth, accounting for more human deaths than any other animal or insect.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mosquitoes are responsible for the most deaths worldwide due to their being carriers of deadly blood diseases, and the fact that they can be found in almost every part of the world.



The good news is that there are things that you can do to help prevent getting bitten by a mosquito.

Use Effective Repellent: Using sprays that use EPA-registered repellents can help keep mosquitoes away.

Wear Protective Clothing: If you are going to be outdoors, try to wear long-sleeved shirts, long pants, socks, and hats. Make sure the clothes are on the thicker and looser side since mosquitoes can bite through thin clothing.

Eliminate Standing Water: The best way to get rid of mosquitoes is not to have them at all. Try to remove standing water on a weekly basis from areas like birdbaths, planters, tires, and gutters.

Avoid Being Out During Peak Mosquito Time: If you can, try to avoid outdoor activity during dawn and dusk, which are high-activity periods for mosquitoes.