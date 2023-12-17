Model: 20″ Of Snow For Portion Of New York State

While much of New York State will likely see a green Christmas, there are some models that are showing the possibility for a large amount of snow in the ten day extended forecast.

The weather the last couple of days has felt more like mid spring than the end of fall. With clear skies and temperatures in the near 50 degree range, it is not what you would expect for mid-December.

But don't lose hope just yet snow lovers. With two Great Lakes and mountain areas, New York skiers will have their fair share of snow at some point.

While models can change and this is a long range look, it is that time of the year when we go from sunshine and shorts to snow and boots.

According to the models from Pivotal Weather, some portions could receive around 20' of snow in the days after the new year begins.

Pivotal Weather Map loading...

Things may change, as some extended forecasts do. In the mean time, we are looking at rain and falling temperatures.

If you love to ride a snowmobile, you are most likely hoping for snow this season as well. Keep in mind the trails will open only when clubs open them. Always ride safe and remember to obey and respect the landowners!

The snowmobile season won't be able to start until after the last day of hunting season which was recently extended to add the "Holiday Hunt" for some portions of New York State.

Holiday Deer Hunt is an extension of the late bow and muzzleloader season from December 26 - January 1 in the Southern Zone.

