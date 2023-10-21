Massive Water Park Now Open in New York State
A huge, brand new water park is set to open up this week. On June 23, Splash Indoor Water Park is going to open up. It is a massive 20,000-square-foot facility.
Splash Indoor Water Park is going to be open year-round. It is located at the Clarion Hotel & Suites in Oswego. This new state-of-the-art water park has everyone on social media super excited. Take a look at some of the pictures below!
Where is the new indoor water park in New York?
92 East First Street
Clarion Hotel & Suites Riverfront
Oswego, New York
How much does it cost?
ALL DAY Pass Pricing (Mon-Thurs):
Under 2 - Free
3-11 - $25
12 and above - $30
Friday-Sunday Pricing:Under 2 - Free
3-11 - $30
12 and above - $35
