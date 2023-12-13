Massive Water Concerns For These New York State Towns

As we wait to see if there will be a white Christmas here in New York State, there are concerns over drought conditions in some towns. The forecast is calling for dry conditions to continue across the Empire State.

The issue with the dry conditions this time of the year is that in some of these towns, homes depend on wells for water and they are dry and pumps can't get enough water to make a difference.

Although we have gotten some rain and snow, it has not really made an impact in the conditions in some towns.

New York State is helping by sending funds to support these towns.

Bethany has been awarded five-million-dollars in state funding through the Water Infrastructure Improvement Program.

Take a peek at the map and notice that there is a need for rain in some locations as a moderate drought seems to be underway.

There are 5, nearly 6, counties in New York State that are in a moderate and one in a severe drought. Orleans, Monroe,Genesee, Livingston and a portion of Allegany Counties are all in the moderate range and there does not seem to be much relief in sight.

For those who need water, certain towns and municipalities are providing it this week.

