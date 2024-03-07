Every Massive Move Made Yesterday By The Buffalo Bills

March 6th was a huge day of moves for the Buffalo Bills. Here's every cutting, signing, and renegotiation they made.

We knew that the Buffalo Bills were going to have to do something to get below the salary cap this offseason. They were over by $41.3 million at the end of February. There was just no way to operate that way without making cuts.

So yesterday, the Bills made what felt like a lot of cuts!

But they also signed some players back. They made a ton of moves in one day so here is the rundown:

First, the cuts...

1. Jordan Poyer - This one was a bit of a shock considering the Bills are a little thin at safety anyway. Most people believe that because Micah Hyde's contract is up and that he is a free agent, that he will be retiring. He hasn't confirmed that yet but for the Bills to cut their other veteran safety to save $5 million in salary cap was a little shocking. He is getting older, but that leadership will certainly be missed in the locker room.

2. Tre'Davious White - White has struggled with injuries the last two years. First it was a season-ending ACL injury, then after he found his way back on the field, he suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. In the last two years he hasn't seen much playing time so this one was kind of expected. It doesn't make it any easier. White has been a fan favorite for years in Buffalo.

3. Mitch Morse - This one might be the most puzzling. He has been a solid player since they snatched him up in free agency. The offensive line seemed to finally have some chemistry. Of all of the cuts, this one seemed to be the one that was based the most on the salary cap.

4. Deonte Harty - The wide receiver seemed to have a hard time making an impact for much of the 2023-2024 season. He had a huge punt return for a touchdown against the Dolphins in the last regular season game of the year, but struggled to make more big splash plays.

5. Siran Neal - Neal has been a standout special teams player and a backup safety for the Bills since 2018. In 2022, he signed a three-year extension with the Bills.

6. Nyheim Hines - Hines was brought in at the trade deadline in 2022 to be an all purpose receiver but never really found his fit on the offense. His biggest day came on the first game that the Bills played after the Damar Hamlin accident in Cincinnati. Hines had two kickoff returns that were both brought back for touchdowns against the New England Patriots. However, he missed the 2023-2024 season after suffering an injury due to an accident on a jet ski just before the season began.

The Bills re-signed a couple players also

1. Mitch Trubisky -Trubisky was previously signed to back Josh Allen up a couple of years ago. When he got a chance to be the starter in Pittsburgh last year, he took it. That unfortunately didn't work out. The Bills brought him back yesterday.

2. Matt Haack - Haack was our punter in the 2021 season. He lost the starting job to Matt Araiza in training camp the following summer and was cut.

3. David Edwards - Edwards is an offensive lineman for the Bills. Many expect that he will move to the starting guard position and that Conner McGovern will move to center.

The Bills also renegotiated a contract with Von Miller

Von Miller did not have his contract restructured as you often hear happening with players to make room on the cap. Millers' contract was actually renegotiated. The new deal has a base value of $8.855 million in 2024 with a chance to make up to $20 million with incentives.

The Bills are not done

With free agency around the corner and a little extra breathing room for the Bills, expect that there will be more big moves coming. Are the Bills expecting to move up in the draft? Will they be making a splash move in free agency? It's going to continue to be a busy couple of weeks at One Bills Drive.

