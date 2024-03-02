Large Walleye Caught On The Niagara River [WATCH]

For those who like to ice fish in and around Western New York, this season has been a bust. February's temperatures tied the record warm temperatures for the Buffalo area and March is starting off with above average temps as well. However, the fishing on the Great Lakes and the Niagara River has been decent for some.

We are blessed to have the natural resources that we have here in Western New York and Southern Ontario. People come from all over the world to fish on Lake Erie and Lake Ontario. The streams, creeks and smaller lakes are also a gem for fishing.

Some die-hard fishermen have been on the water often this winter and according to a couple of posts I found on "X", they have had great success with catching big walleye.

As far as fishing a little further in from the lakes, the steelhead have been running and, by most accounts, the fishing has been great!

This past week, a few friends took advantage of the good conditions and hit a few of the creeks around Lake Erie. The fish they caught were decent size and a couple were over the ten pound mark. These photos show the ones that my buddy Andrew caught and one that I caught a few years ago in the same location.