Attending A Lakeside Wedding In NYS? What To Know Before You Go

Some of the best and most gorgeous weddings this summer will be taking place alongside one of the many beautiful lakes right here in New York State.

A lakeside wedding in the Empire State can be one of the most romantic venues you could dream of - not to mention every single photo will be Instagram-ready with the big beautiful lake as a backdrop.

The Finger Lakes, Lake Erie, Lake Ontario, Lake Champlain, Lake George…we could go on and on. There are so many gorgeous lakes in New York State that are perfect for hosting a wedding. Not to mention, most of them have venues to choose from that are experts at throwing the perfect lakeside party.

Hopefully, the weather will be just as stunning as the views (fingers crossed!), and along with great music, the company of good friends, and delicious food and drinks, a wedding by a New York lake could be one of the best days of your summer, and continue well into the night.

Lakeside Wedding Ceremony Canva loading...

How To Have The Best Time At A Lake Wedding In New York State

That being said, even if the ceremony and reception are heavenly, there are a few things you should know so you can be extra prepared before attending a lakeside wedding here in beautiful New York State.

As we look back at some of the awesome lakeside weddings we’ve attended, we’ve gathered some advice (and some must-have items to bring with you) to make sure the summer lake wedding you're going to is picture-perfect.

What To Know Before Attending A Lakeside Wedding In New York State Be prepared for anything that comes with the territory of a wedding by the lake with these essentials.