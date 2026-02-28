While most of New York allows youth hunting starting at age 12, one county is still waiting on legislative approval to make it official.

Right now, Erie County in Western New York is the only county that does not allow 12- and 13-year-olds to hunt with a firearm during the designated youth season. That, however, could soon change.

According to multiple reports, there is a renewed push to update local legislation that would allow 12- and 13-year-olds in Erie County to hunt deer with a firearm during the youth season — bringing the county in line with the rest of the state.

Erie County Could Join Rest of New York on Youth Hunting

Small game season is now wrapping up across much of New York State. In most regions, seasons close at the end of February, while some extend into mid-March. As for deer hunting, that won’t resume until October 1, but planning for the next season is already underway.

If approved, Erie County would join nearly all of New York in allowing youth hunters ages 12 and 13 to participate in the special youth deer season. That season traditionally takes place over Columbus Day weekend and has proven to be highly successful statewide, giving families a structured and supervised opportunity to introduce young hunters to the sport.

Why Supporters Say Youth Hunting Matters

For many families, youth hunting is about far more than harvesting a deer. It’s about mentorship, tradition, responsibility, and conservation.

Hunting in New York is tightly regulated by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, with strict guidelines for safety, licensing, and wildlife management. Supporters of youth hunting emphasize that the goal is not simply harvesting animals, but doing so responsibly and sustainably.

Hunters play a vital role in wildlife management, helping maintain balanced deer populations and supporting conservation efforts through licensing fees and excise taxes that fund environmental programs statewide.

The future of hunting, and conservation, depends on younger generations learning the ethics, safety standards, and stewardship that come with the sport.

Firearm Restrictions Still Apply in Certain Areas

Even if the legislation passes, there would still be designated areas within Erie County where firearm use is restricted. These regulations are already clearly outlined by the Department of Environmental Conservation, including specific maps that detail where rifles, shotguns, or other firearms may be used.

Last season marked a significant change in neighboring Niagara County, where hunters were permitted to use rifles for deer season for the first time. Changes like these reflect the evolving nature of hunting laws across the state.

What This Means for the Future of Hunting in New York

With lawmakers considering updates in Erie County and other hunting regulations evolving statewide, many see a strong future ahead for hunting in New York.

The Empire State offers some of the best hunting and fishing opportunities in the Northeast, supported by abundant natural resources and structured conservation policies. Keeping those traditions alive for the next generation is critical.

Whether it’s hunting, fishing, or simply exploring the outdoors, introducing kids to nature fosters appreciation, responsibility, and respect for wildlife. Beyond the benefits of fresh air and family time, outdoor traditions help ensure that conservation efforts remain strong for years to come.

As Erie County lawmakers debate the proposal, families across Western New York will be watching closely , with an eye toward the next deer season.