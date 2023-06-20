Homemade Air Conditioners For Dangerous New York Wildfire Smoke

With all of the smoke from wildfires, here is how you can make a super easy homemade air conditioner to cool the house down without opening your house windows.

The air quality is dangerous in New York State again. For the second time in a few weeks, major warnings have been issued by officials regarding the air quality from the wildfires that are currently happening in Canada.

According to the Interactive Air Quality map from the government, the Buffalo area has an Air Quality Index of over 100, which is not great. It falls into the category of "unhealthy for sensitive groups".

The rule of thumb is: anytime that the air quality score is over 100, that means that it is not good. The lower the Air Quality Index score, the better. In absolutely severe situations, an Air Quality Index score of 500 is the maximum.

Is it bad to keep your windows open while the wildfire smoke is in your area? Can you use an air conditioner with the smoke outside from the wildfires?

The EPA says that YOU CAN use Central AC.

If you have a portable air conditioner with a single hose, typically vented out of a window, do not use it in smoky conditions because it can result in more smoke being brought inside. Consider other cooling options like a fan or window air conditioner", according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency website.

If you need some extra air conditioning in the house, here is a great idea for you.

How do I make a homemade Air Conditioner?

Here is what you are going to need:

a 5-gallon bucket

a fan

ice pack

2" PVC