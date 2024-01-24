Soon, You Could Grow Your Own Weed In New York State

We’re coming up on three years since marijuana has been legal to use and possess in New York State, but there’s still a lot of restrictions, and it’s been a slow process to get everyone on the same page.

Weed Canva loading...

Right now, anyone 21+ in New York can possess up to 3 ounces of cannabis and up to 24 grams of concentrated cannabis. However, it’s still against the law for most adults to grow their own.

Currently, only those with a prescription for medical marijuana can legally grow it at home (up to three mature plants and three immature plants per person). Additionally, they can possess up to five pounds of cultivated cannabis.

The confusing regulations, but into place by New York’s Cannabis Control Board have led to lots of confusion as to who is allowed to do what when it comes to marijuana.

What Is The Cannabis Control Board?

Get our free mobile app

Created under New York State’s Office of Cannabis Management, The Cannabis Control Board is part of the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, creating a structure to “oversee the licensure, cultivation, production, distribution, sale and taxation of medical, adult-use and cannabinoid hemp within New York State.” They are the first group of its kind in the United States.

The Cannabis Control Board will be meeting next month to discuss the current regulations regarding adults growing their own weed at home - rules that look like they might change very soon.

New Marijuana Regulations Will Be Proposed In New York State

In February, New York’s Cannabis Control Board will meet to discuss adopting new rules that will allow anyone 21 or older to legally grow their own marijuana.

Cannabis plant Canva loading...

The rules will be as follows:

Each residence (no matter how many people live there) can grow up to six mature plants and six immature plants.

Each residence can possess up to five pounds of cannabis trimmed from their own plants.

Additionally, the newly proposed regulations would let licensed store owners and operators sell “starter” marijuana plants to their customers, in order to generate more revenue.

Why Are These New Cannabis Rules Taking So Long?

Since marijuana became legal in New York State, stores that are licensed to sell weed have struggled to get off the ground, due to the many shops across New York that sell it without the proper license.

Officials have said that the delay in allowing homegrown marijuana is to prevent these stores from failing.

Pending approval of the new regulations regarding homegrown weed, we’re not sure how long it will be before you can start growing your own marijuana at home. Considering how long processes seem to take here in New York State, you may have to wait a little while longer - but at least it’s finally going to be discussed.

11 of the Most Popular Nicknames Smokers Call Marijuana What people call marijuana. Gallery Credit: CJ