Halloween Bucket Colors And Their Meanings In New York

Halloween is right around the corner, and you may see some different colored trick-or-treat buckets if you are handing out candy this year.

Those colors could be a child’s favorite color, sure…but usually, a different colored trick-or-treat bucket has a deeper meaning, so every child can feel included in Halloween.

This year, there is a big push for teal buckets, which are designed for kids with allergies – including peanut/tree nut allergies.

Kids walked around neighborhoods in Western New York, handing out teal pumpkin posters that many residents posted in their windows to spread awareness for trick-or-treaters with food allergies.

The poster may look a little like what you see above.

However, there are plenty of bucket colors that have a deeper meaning behind them.

Take a look at the list below for bucket meanings.

Teal buckets - represent those with food allergies, so consider using candy free of allergens, especially peanuts.

Blue / dark blue buckets - signifies a child with autism.

Purple buckets - represents a child has epilepsy.

Pink buckets - represents breast cancer awareness, meaning that a person in the home is a survivor, knows someone who is a survivor, or is currently undergoing treatment.

Doctor Koshy, a developmental-behavioral pediatric specialist, explained the idea behind these colored pumpkin buckets.

“The idea behind these colored pumpkins and buckets is rooted in a way to help families with children with all types of special health care needs navigate a night of trick-or-treating with a little less stress, and more patience and understanding,” Dr. Koshy said.

Have fun, and stay safe this Halloween!

