Guy Fieri Names His Favorite Diner And Chicken In New York

Guy Fieri is known nationwide as a restaurateur, a foodie expert, and as a familiar face on Food Network over the years.

Fieri has been around New York state to visit so many different “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” but there is one restaurant that has really stuck out more than the others.

We are known for our New York-style pizza, buffalo wings, New York-style cheesecake, pretzels, the garbage plate, beef on weck, and so many other delicious foods. Each city in New York seems to be known for its own thing, but one restaurant in particular stands out above and beyond the others.

Mashed, a food-focused website about all things food, took a deep dive into every restaurant that Guy Fieri has visited in New York state while filming his show “Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,” and there is a clear winner.

Guy revealed that the best restaurant he visited in New York was Pies ‘n’ Thighs, located in Brooklyn.

What Is The Pies ‘n’ Thighs Restaurant All About?

Pies ‘n’ Thighs is a Southern-style restaurant for its “award-winning fried chicken, biscuits, and pies.”

It was featured in Season 16, where Fieri tried the chicken and waffles, spicy pulled pork sandwich, and a donut. Then, in season 34, Fieri cooked chicken and biscuits while using the menu from Pies ‘n’ Thighs.

Pies ‘n’ Thighs is located at 166 S 4th Street in Brooklyn. It may be worth the trip, or you can order online. They ship nationwide!

