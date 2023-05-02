Massive Amount Of Guns Bought Back In New York State

There was an even over the weekend that took in a pretty sizable amount of guns across New York State. The first, statewide gun buyback program happened this weekend and the Attorney General of New York State has released the numbers.

From Niagara County to Albany, people were invited to bring in their guns in exchange for a cash card. There was no limit on the amount of guns a person could bring in and there were various amount of cash (cards) given based on the type of weapon. The "assault" style guns were worth the most.

LARGE RESPONSE

The numbers are in and it looks like thousands of guns were bought back in New York State. Late Saturday 4/29, it was announced in a press release that:

Including the guns turned in at the Niagara Falls event, Attorney General James secured more than 3,000 guns today alone from across the state.

Specifically in the Niagara County/Niagara Falls area of Western New York, more than 500 guns were returned to the state collection for cash/cards.

New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that 505 firearms were turned in at a community gun buyback event hosted by her office, Mayor Robert Restaino, and the Niagara Falls Police

New York State laws regarding guns are some of the toughest in the United States. It was noted in the press release that:

“New York continues to be a national leader in smart, effective gun laws. And as a result, it has one of the lowest gun death rates in the country — 63% below the national average,” said David Pucino, Deputy Chief Counsel, Giffords Law Center.

PISTOL PERMIT RE-CERTIFICATION

As far as owning handguns in New York State, the laws are constantly changing and those who have a handgun/pistol permit face a new round of requirements as permits will need to be renewed on a regular basis.

Pistol Permits are due for recertification 5 years after the date the permit was issued. After you recertify, that recertification date becomes your new recertification date for your next recertification 5 years thereafter.

