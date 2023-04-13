WARNING: DO NOT Use Public USB Chargers in New York State

This is pretty scary.

Don't use any of the public USB chords if you are at any of the New York State airports, malls or any public place. There is a warning from the FBI that hackers have been getting into your phones and spying on you by using malware.

Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead", according to the FBI's tweet.

It is annoying when you are desperate for a charger and there is one for free, but it is probably not a good idea. I know what you're thinking: "there's an issue with EVERYTHING" now.

Correct.

But, it is better than someone going into your phone and stealing your private information, especially financially.

The best thing that you can do to combat the hackers is to bring your own cord and 'brick' wherever you go. People have been having their passwords stolen more frequently now. After talking with someone about this in real life, they said that they had their information stolen this exact way, but the USB cord that they used was actually a promotional gift they got as a freebie.

It is scary, but you have to be aware and try your best to protect yourself.

Some criminals even hand out infected cables as a promotional gift. To protect yourself, bring your own wall outlet phone charger and plug it into a wall outlet instead. Now the hacker can steal your personal information or passwords, or get into your bank account, or credit cards stored on the phone", says FOX.

