Does New York State Allow You To Sell Venison?

If you shot a deer this past season and have a surplus of meat, what does New York State have to say about you selling venison? There is nothing like the taste, and health benefits, of venison and it for those who are concerned about where their food comes from, eating venison that was taken locally it ideal.

The hunting season seems to go so fast. Before you know it, the bucks are dropping their horns, fawns are being born and we are dreaming about what the next season might bring. New York State recently added the "Holiday Hunt" that gives deer hunters an added week of hunting the extends in to the new year.

Perhaps you got the buck you wanted and filled the freezer then filled one of your doe tags. If you didn't donate the added deer meat, could you sell some of it to a friend or someone who didn't get hunt this season?

Here in New York State, according to the Department of Environmental Conservation, the law says:

You don't have to be a hunter to enjoy high protein, low fat, and versatile wild game fare! Hunters may not sell venison or exchange goods or services for venison, but they can donate it to anyone they choose. Just ask a hunter, then Eat Local!

Donating venison is a great way to help local food banks and other local organizations that can use the meat. The Venison Donation Coalition reminds you that:

healthy deer meat is donated directly to 13 Counties and 19 processors in Western & Central NY to support our neighbors dealing with food insecurity

Did you know that you can purchase venison at various stores in New York State? Places like Wegman's have venison and bison and meats for sale that have been properly inspected and packaged for sale.

Wegman's website lists a package of venison medallions for sale for $25.99 per package.

