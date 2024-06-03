Warning: Urgent Produce Recall In New York

Whether you’re looking to drop a few pounds, get some more vitamins and nutrients in your life, or just adopt a generally healthier lifestyle, health experts unanimously agree that getting more fruits and vegetables into your diet is a good start.

Several fresh veggies and fruits are coming into season now that the weather is getting warmer, including one of the most popular veggies (well, technically actually fruits) around– cucumbers.

Canva Canva loading...

A staple in side salads, frequently found on top of burgers (in pickled form, obviously), and used as an eye-covering at the spa (ahhhh, we feel refreshed just thinking about it), cucumbers are not only at their peak freshness during the summer months here in New York, but they’re also loaded with health benefits.

According to the Cleveland Clinic, cucumbers are packed full of nutrients like fiber, vitamins a, k, and c, potassium and calcium, not to mention incredibly hydrating because they’re also full of water. It’s no wonder that they’re one of the most popular vegetables to consume in the summer months.

Unfortunately, a recent recall here in New York reveals that the cucumbers you have in your fridge could actually do the exact opposite of making you healthy.

Cucumber Recall In New York State Due To Salmonella

Fourteen states, including New York, received large shipments of cucumbers from the company Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. that may have been contaminated with salmonella, according to the FDA.

FDA FDA loading...

The large, dark green cucumbers, approximately 1.5 - 2.0 inches in diameter, and 5-9 inches long, were shipped to retail distribution centers, wholesalers, and food distributors between May 17th and May 21st.

Get our free mobile app

Salmonella is a potentially deadly organism that is especially dangerous to those with weaker immune systems, like children and the elderly. Symptoms of salmonella exposure range from fever and stomach issues to more serious complications like arterial infections.

If you believe you may have bought some of the recalled cucumbers, you should call the store where you bought them to check, and then throw them away immediately or return them.

Customers with additional questions can also contact Fresh Start Produce Sales Inc. at 1-888-364-2993, Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m.—5:00 p.m. EDT.