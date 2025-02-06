It’s true - some leftovers that you find in your refrigerator can actually taste better than eating them fresh, Science says so. That being said, some people love eating leftovers, but others wouldn’t touch day-old food if their life depended on it. There are two types of people in this world - those who live for leftovers, and those who despise them.

Whether you love leftovers or hate them, how long is too long to dive into your leftovers?

We’ve all had the conundrum of forgetting about the leftover chicken wings from a happy hour of lunch with coworkers that we took home in a box, and wondering if they’re still safe to eat. With Super Bowl weekend around the corner, we can guarantee this dilemma will come up in more than a few households.

Are the forgotten wings from your favorite Upstate New York restaurant a tragedy we need to throw out, or are they still okay to chow down on?

When we asked social media, most people said that it’s acceptable to eat chicken wings days after they were originally made (even though there’s rarely an occasion that leftover chicken wings would last that long before being eaten).

But we know leftovers have their limits, so how long do chicken wings really last?

Get our free mobile app

Here’s How Long Leftover Chicken Wings Last In the Fridge

The FDA says that chicken wings can be safely eaten within three to four days of storing them in the fridge under 40 degrees, and if you happen to forget them out on the counter, you can consume them no more than two hours at room temperature.

Bummer.

If you choose to risk eating wings pasty their prime, watch out - you could put yourself at risk for food poisoning, aka a not-so-fun day/night in the bathroom.

It may hurt your soul, if you’re questioning if your leftover wings from Buffalo and beyond are still good to eat days after the Super Bowl, your best bet is to toss ‘em.