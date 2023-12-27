Chick-Fil-A Pulls Out of This Part of New York State

If you were looking forward to having Chick-Fil-A, you might have to look elsewhere if you live here because the plans for the new restaurant are officially dead.

Now, they might have pulled out because they had to, but you are now going to have to drive a few extra minutes if you want to get over to get your Chick-Fil-A fix.

What happened? There was approval for a location at Delaware Consumer Square that completely fell through after a long time.

Over two years ago, Chick-fil-A planned to demolish a 9,000-square-foot outparcel to put in the Chick-Fil-A. After acquiring the land, there is a parcel of land that The City of Buffalo said was an easement issue. After a long time of trying to work details out, there is no resolution. Some people close to the situation told us that it was the City of Buffalo that put the halt on the project.

So far, there are 3 different Chick-Fil-A's in the area that are not on the Thruway rest stops. One of them by the Galleria Mall, one of them on the corner of Transit Road at Losson and another location in Hamburg. A new location has been announced to be built in Niagara Falls.