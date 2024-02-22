The 5 Cheapest Flights Leaving From The Buffalo Airport

Looking for a quick trip out of Buffalo? These are some of the cheapest flights that will get you out of here.

It's that time of year when it feels like winter is never going to end. Every now and then, you get a sunny day that will give you a glimpse of what it might be like soon, but then you get another string of cold, rainy, possibly snowy days. It really makes the spring fever that much more real.

It's hard to plan a huge trip in the spring

Spring is the perfect time to get away, but it might not be for your bank account. If you've got a huge trip planned in the summer, a trip in the winter or spring might not be an option. Plus, a lot of people are still trying to recover from that huge holiday bill you racked up in December.

Trips don't have to be expensive

Just because you want to get away, doesn't mean that you have to spend tens of thousands of dollars. You could plan a quick trip for a lot less than that and get the chance to scratch that spring fever itch.

Where are the cheapest flights?

A website called Upgraded Points actually did a study based on data from the U.S. Bureau of Transportation Statistics’ Domestic Airline Consumer Airfare Report. They put together statistics showing one-way trips, aggregated as directionless city pairs. The fares for each city pair include nonstop and connecting itineraries and were calculated using the latest available data.

Are all of the flights to cold cities?

If you're trying to get away from the cold, a cheap fare to a cold city doesn't help that much. But you'd be surprised to see that while some of the cheapest fares include cold cities, many of them are to cities in Florida and others in the South. You can see all of the most expensive, and the cheapest flights by clicking here.

The 5 Cheapest Flights Leaving Buffalo This Spring Gallery Credit: Brett Alan

Why You Need a WNY Travel Agent to Book Your Next Trip Gallery Credit: Val Townsend