Breaking News: Man Runs At Buffalo Gunman In Court

The gunman who is responsible for killing 10 people in a Buffalo grocery store on May 14, 2022 is set to be sentenced today.

The Buffalo gunman, who is a 19-year-old white man, pleaded guilty in November to one count of domestic act of terrorism motivated by hate, 10 counts of first-degree murder, three counts of attempted murder and a weapons possession charge in the mass shooting in Buffalo.

He is expected to be sentence to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

The court session began at 9:30 this morning, and it gave the opportunity for surviving family members and survivors of the tragedy to give an impact statement to the gunman.

You can see the live feed, thanks to WKBW, here.

After a few surviving family members gave their impact statements, Barbara Massey, the sister of Katherine Massey (the 72 year old who was killed at the Tops Supermarket in Buffalo), got up to the podium, and she did not shy away from the gunman.

You could hear the pain and emotion in her voice as Katherine’s sister talked directly to the gunman, who was hiding behind the attorneys. Emotions got high while she was talking, and one guy in the courtroom attempted to charge at the Buffalo gunman, seated behind the attorneys.

The police were able to step in to prevent the man from reaching the gunman.

Once the situation settled down, they brought the gunman back out to his seat, and the judge addressed the courtroom.

While it is completely understandable to be emotional and disturbed by the gunman’s actions, the judge told the room “we cannot have that.”

She told the room that everyone who wants to speak will be given a chance to do so, but if it becomes too much, the judge advised the court to step outside to collect themselves if needed.

May we remember all the lives that were lost on May 14, 2022:

Aaron Salter Jr., 55

Celestine Chaney, 65

Roberta A. Drury, 32

Andre Mackniel, 53

Katherine Massey, 72

Margus D. Morrison, 52

Heyward Patterson, 67

Geraldine Talley, 62

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Pearl Young, 77

We will never forget.

Buffalo Mass Shooting: Multiple Fatalities

\