Incredible, Patriotic Moment At A New York Gun Show [WATCH]

This is pretty incredible! There was as special moment that took place in Hamburg, New York at a gun show that has everyone talking.

While the NFG show was happening at the Erie County Fairgrounds, Carrie Underwood's version of the National Anthem played over the loud speaker and those in attendance stopped to honor it.

One of the best traditions in Buffalo radio is that WYRK continues to play the Star Spangled Banner at noon and at midnight. It started after the attacks on September 11th, 2001 and is something that we keep as part of our regular programming.

There is another gun show that will take place this weekend on the Fairgrounds in Hamburg, New York.

Shop 450+ tables for all your firearm, ammo, knives, accessories and related items wants and needs. Modern to antique firearms and pistols, militaria, surplus, and so much more.

Erie, Niagara and Allegany pistol clerks on site to handle transfers.

