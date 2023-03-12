Massive Recall Of These Baby Items Across New York State

There is nothing more precious and special than a newborn baby. If you are expecting or have recently had a baby, congratulations to you and your family!

As a father of three boys under 7 and a little girl on the way this May, I can tell you that you are about to experience the most amazing and life enhancing moments. Yes, you may sleep a little less, but it doesn't last forever and it is so worth it!

Protecting your child and your family is priority number one. When you become a parent, it is no longer about what is good for you. It is all about what is best for those you are responsible for. There is an important recall that you should be aware of.

There are specific Calico Critters that are being recalled and there are instructions as to how you should get rid of them.

6-month-old twins. (Photo by: BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) loading...

If you have the recalled bottle and pacifier accessories, please immediately take them away from children

See Inside This $3M Mansion Just Outside Rochester, NY